Exclusive / Altana CEO warns of China’s digital supply chain dominance

Andy Browne
Andy Browne
China Columnist
Mar 10, 2026, 8:07am EDT
Evan Smith, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at Altana and Ramesh Kollepara, Vice President & Global Chief Technology Officer at Kellanova take part in a conversation with Reuters Tech Reporter Echo Wang, during the Reuters NEXT conference in New York City
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

China’s control over digital trade networks becomes a critical vulnerability for the US at moments like the ongoing Iran conflict, the CEO of a New York-based global supply chain management platform told Semafor.

“[Beijing] can see what’s going to Lockheed,” Altana AI’s Evan Smith said, “they can shut down and divert goods, they can see supply chains and interfere.”

Smith argued that the West didn’t notice when China built out a state-supported logistics data management platform that connected to physical infrastructure such as ports and cranes. But now, he warned, with Beijing targeting chokepoints like rare earths, China “holds all the trump cards.”

