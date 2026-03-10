AI agents take off in China

AI agents are taking off in China. Tools like OpenClaw can execute tasks autonomously on a user’s computer using AI models; China’s tech giants have launched their own versions, and around 1,000 people including students and retirees recently lined up outside Tencent’s Shenzhen headquarters for a free installation event.

Local governments have rolled out policy measures to support OpenClaw development, even as authorities issue security warnings over the agents. “This is how China scales technology,” a tech analyst wrote. “Government sets the table with money and policy. Companies bring the products.”

US tech companies are also embracing agents: Nvidia is reportedly readying its own platform, and Meta on Tuesday acquired viral agent-only social media network Moltbook.