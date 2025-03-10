US, Ukraine officials gather in Saudi for high-stakes talks

US and Ukrainian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia Tuesday for their first high-level talks since late February’s Oval Office dust-up between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump.

Shortly after the incident, Washington suspended military and intelligence support for Kyiv, and Ukrainian officials are now hoping they can unlock both at the Riyadh meeting, while the US may be looking to close a deal to get access to Ukraine’s critical mineral resources.

AD

“We hope for results,” Zelenskyy said in a video address Sunday. “Both in bringing peace closer and in continuing support.”