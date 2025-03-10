Trump administration escalates pressure on US campuses over Gaza protests

US immigration authorities on Saturday detained a Palestinian-Syrian graduate student who played a prominent role in the pro-Gaza protests that rocked Columbia University in 2023 and early last year.

Mahmoud Khalil, a US permanent resident, has not been charged with a crime, his attorney said; his arrest comes as administration officials pledged to target non-citizens who participated in anti-Israel protests for deportation, accusing them of supporting Hamas.

“This is the first arrest of many to come,” Trump said Monday.

The Trump administration has also in recent days targeted federal funding for colleges — including Columbia University — that saw pro-Palestine protests last year. Trump had threatened to halt government funding for any school that allowed “illegal protests,” sparking concern among some activists of a broad chilling effect on political speech.