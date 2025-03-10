Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Tennis players to receive paid maternity leave courtesy of Saudi Arabia

The kingdom’s move to fund a year’s paid maternity leave for pregnant professional tennis players had led to accusations of sports washing.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Mar 10, 2025, 7:50am EDT
Middle East
WTA player Belinda Bencic celebrating with her daughter
Rula Rouhana/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Saudi Arabia’s move to fund a year’s paid maternity leave for pregnant professional tennis players led to accusations of sports washing. The program is the first in women’s sports, the Women’s Tennis Association said.

Riyadh has funneled billions into the world’s biggest sports leagues to diversify its economy away from oil, though critics say the true aim is to launder its reputation: The kingdom ranks 126th out of 146 nations for gender inequality, according to a widely used index.

AD

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has dismissed such allegations, saying in a 2023 interview: “If sports washing [is] going to increase my GDP by way of one percent, then I will continue doing sport washing.

AD
AD