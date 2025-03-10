Events Newsletters
Russia retakes territory as Ukraine courts US

Prashant Rao and Madeleine Wright
Mar 10, 2025, 6:30am EDT
Europe
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv
Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters
The News

US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine is already being felt on the battlefield as Moscow’s forces regain ground won by the Ukrainians in Russia’s Kursk region.

The US and Ukraine were due to open negotiations in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to revive their flailing relationship following a disastrous Oval Office meeting between the two countries’ presidents last month.

Kyiv has sought to win back US favor by convincing Washington that it, too, wants a swift end to the war, and will reportedly propose a partial ceasefire this week. “The tactics have changed,” one Kyiv-based analyst told the Financial Times.

