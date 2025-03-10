DOGE reviews nuclear contractors

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency is reviewing the National Nuclear Security Administration’s contractors, raising fears within the agency responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal that it could lose mission-critical staff, two agency officials and a person familiar with the matter told Semafor.

Department heads have been asked to justify the roles of the contractors on their team in one-sentence summaries describing why they should be kept on, one of the officials working for the National Nuclear Security Administration, or NNSA, said.

The DOGE employees at NNSA are expected to categorize the roughly 1,400 support service contract employees as “keep, delete, or more information needed,” two of the people said.

AD

The nuclear agency, which falls under the Department of Energy, was thrown into turmoil by the firing and partial rehiring of hundreds of staff in February, and current employees fear that contractors could be next in line to lose their jobs. Multiple current and former NNSA employees stressed that contractors are vital for the department’s work, and often have decades of experience dating back to the Cold War. They warned that the agency risked losing valuable know-how at a time when its mission is rapidly expanding, as the US seeks to modernize its nuclear arsenal.

“I can’t think of a single office where there wouldn’t be some level of [support service] contractors that would be essential for completing that mission,” Scott Roecker, a former senior NNSA official, told Semafor. “It would have a really significant, negative impact” if they were to be terminated, Roecker added.

Roecker said contracting staff at the agency are involved in virtually every part of the NNSA’s mission, including tasks such as ensuring nuclear material is properly guarded and is not being diverted or smuggled internationally.

AD

“The Department of Energy is reviewing all contracts,” a spokesperson for the department said, adding that the evaluation “will not impede the Department’s ability to conduct its critical mission of protecting our national security and nuclear deterrence in the development, modernization, and stewardship of America’s atomic weapons enterprise, including the peaceful use of nuclear technology and nonproliferation.”