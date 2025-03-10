Carney: Canada retaliatory tariffs to stay until ‘America shows us some respect’

Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed in a speech after being elected Liberal Party leader Sunday to resist US threats of annexation and to maintain tariffs on American imports until “America shows us some respect.”

Carney, 59, rebuked US President Donald Trump’s repeated suggestion that Canada should become the 51st state.

AD

“Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape or form,” the former central banker said.

“We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves.”