Semafor Signals

Carney: Canada retaliatory tariffs to stay until ‘America shows us some respect’

Paige Bruton and Madeleine Wright
Updated Mar 10, 2025, 10:14am EDT
North America
Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney.
Blair Gable/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed in a speech after being elected Liberal Party leader Sunday to resist US threats of annexation and to maintain tariffs on American imports until “America shows us some respect.”

Carney, 59, rebuked US President Donald Trump’s repeated suggestion that Canada should become the 51st state.

“Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape or form,” the former central banker said.

“We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves.”

icon

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

Carney’s win could be a turning point for Canada’s Liberals

Source icon
Sources:  
Financial Times, BBC, The New York Times

Mark Carney’s decisive win marks a turning point for Canada’s Liberal Party, which had suffered in the polls as former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became increasingly unpopular. “[Carney] can represent a form of change within the Liberal party that may be convincing enough for Canadians to overcome their fatigue with a 10-year-old government,” one expert told the Financial Times, referring to the Liberal’s chances of winning the country’s general election later this year. While Canada’s Conservatives were polling with a 20-point lead at the start of 2025, their leader has since “been hurt by a perception that he is ideologically aligned with the US president,” The New York Times noted: “Trump’s bellicosity has upended the race.”

A crisis manager for a time of economic turmoil

Source icon
Sources:  
Bloomberg, The Guardian, The Economist

Mark Carney has sought to compensate for his lack of political experience by portraying himself as an experienced crisis manager, capable of navigating Canada’s economic challenges, which include a domestic housing crisis and an escalating global trade war. In his time leading the Bank of England, Carney “steadied the ship” after Brexit, Santander’s executive chairman said, and was praised for his handling of the 2008 financial crisis as governor of the Bank of Canada. Now, he faces US President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs: These could shrink Canada’s GDP by 2.6%, but Carney “is unusually well equipped to deal with economic crises,” one expert said. Against this backdrop, Carney simply ”looks reassuring,″ The Economist noted.

