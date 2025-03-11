Democrats’ favorite Wall Street firm hedges its political bets with Trump hire

A Wall Street investment bank with deep Democratic roots is hiring Reince Priebus, a Republican operative who served as Donald Trump’s first White House chief of staff, a sign of corporate America’s conservative shift.

Priebus will join Centerview Partners as a senior adviser, people familiar with the move said. He’ll advise companies trying to curry favor with — or simply make sense of — Trump’s Washington, where tariffs and politically tinged investigations have markets on edge and mergers on ice.

His hiring is notable at Centerview, whose co-founder Blair Effron is a big player in Democratic politics and was among Kamala Harris’ biggest backers last year. (Effron plays the public-facing role to co-founder Robert Pruzan’s inside operator). Robert Rubin, Treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, has worked at the firm since 2010. Even its resident Republican heavyweight, Richard Haass, has criticized Trump’s tariffs and foreign policy.

Two months into the Trump administration, corporate America is tacking hard to the right. Dozens of companies have abandoned diversity targets. Some have made dramatic policy changes, like Jeff Bezos’ overhaul of the Washington Post. Others have offered superficial concessions, like Chevron adopting Trump’s preferred “Gulf of America” language or Disney removing content warnings from older movies with racial stereotypes. Steak ’N Shake has embraced RFK Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again push with beef tallow fries and red baseball caps.