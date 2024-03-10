The transatlantic fight for The Telegraph

Zucker’s newfound passion for the Tory press is a bit hard to figure. The Telegraph has enormous political influence in Westminster, but suffers from the same business challenges as every other medium-sized newspaper in the world.

In fact, if there’s any lesson for the actual media business in this story, it’s that Zucker spoke out on “The News Agents.” That show, and its rival podcast “The Rest is Politics,” have abruptly seized a big slice of British political mindshare, and are the most interesting news businesses in Britain right now. I’m a bit surprised Redbird IMI isn’t trying to buy them.

But Zucker likes to win, and now finds himself on unfamiliar political ground, in a knife-fight with one of British media’s most gleeful public brawlers. (Neil is a man of the right, but he may be most familiar to American audiences for his demolition of the conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who made the fatal error of not knowing who Andrew Neil was.)

And while I could obviously gossip all day about the personalities involved, the substantive stakes are high, and speak to the choices facing the right — and the right’s media outlets — all over the world.

In one corner is global capital, represented by Zucker, his partner the financier Gerry Cardinale, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In the other corner, leading bidders include Paul Marshall, a pro-Brexit hedge fund billionaire. Marshall bankrolls the fire-breathing New Right television outlet GB News, which outflanked and knocked out Rupert Murdoch’s more moderate TalkTV. (Marshall also publishes the heterodox opinion site UnHerd.)

Marshall, Zucker said, is “unfit to own a newspaper” after liking tweets that reflected an apocalyptic worldview on immigration — for instance, that it is “a matter of time before civil war starts in Europe. The native European population is losing patience with the fake refugee invaders.”

There are, it is worth saying, many other possible bidders. And there is no love for Marshall in Neil’s camp, either, which is hoping another bidder gets the paper. Neil co-founded, then quit, GB News. Marshall was, notably, not invited to the Spectator’s annual summer party.

But Zucker’s best pitch to the sitting Sunak government may in fact be that foreign money is the least-bad option. Would-be center-right figures in the United States and Britain find it hard enough to govern with the Murdoch press from The Sun to Fox News pressing them on immigration and gender politics. They may not relish shifting British papers further to the populist right, even as some members of Parliament try to give the body the power to block the Redbird IMI deal.

And the Telegraph’s sad state — financially troubled British owners looking to sell to a foreign conglomerate, with a populist billionaire waiting in the wings — may reflect, above all, the paucity of good choices in a diminished, post-Brexit Britain.