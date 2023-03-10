Silicon Valley Bank collapse sows wider fears

The fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank — the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history — spread on Friday as tech companies scrambled to make payroll, investors worried about contagion, and other businesses discovered surprising connections to the lender.

Regulators shut down SVB, the country’s 15th-largest bank, after depositors pulled their cash and mounting losses on bond investments made it functionally insolvent. The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation transferred insured deposits at SVB to a newly created entity and will now look to sell or wind down the bank.

Startups that kept deposits at SVB held emergency meetings on Friday on how they would meet payroll obligations. Other businesses that aren't clients of the bank got pulled into the drama.

“I thought I had nothing to do with SVB,” said Kevin Yun, co-founder of GrowSurf, a customer-referral software company that does its day-to-day banking at Mercury, another bank that caters to startups.

He and hundreds of other startup founders got an email this morning from Rippling, a payroll processor that used Silicon Valley Bank to cut its checks, saying it was moving its accounts to JPMorgan.