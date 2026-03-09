UK PM Starmer attempts to defuse tensions with Trump over Iran

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to defuse tensions with US President Donald Trump in a phone call, after the American leader railed against Britain’s limited involvement in the war on Iran.

Starmer has allowed the US to use its bases for defensive operations but said the UK would not launch strikes of its own. Trump accused Starmer of only “[joining] Wars after we’ve already won!”

Starmer has public opinion on his side: Polling finds that Britons oppose the war and have little appetite for getting involved. Britain’s foreign minister said the country should “learn lessons from what went wrong” in Iraq and do what is best for its citizens, rather than “unquestioningly agree” with Washington.