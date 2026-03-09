Trump set to speak at Republican retreat

Trump will speak to House Republicans on Monday night at a gathering designed to set the House GOP agenda for the rest of the midterm year. With some Republican lawmakers privately concerned that the escalating conflict in Iran could overshadow the president’s domestic agenda, they’re looking to Trump for direction as they weigh another filibuster-circumventing megabill and wait for a request to Congress to pay for the war. Trump has also been pushing the GOP to pass the SAVE America Act, the voter ID and citizenship bill, which faces an uphill battle in the Senate. The Republican retreat comes as Trump is also targeting one of their own, iconoclastic Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Trump is scheduled to stop in his district on Wednesday, where he will appear with Massie’s primary challenger, Ed Gallrein, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

— Nicholas Wu