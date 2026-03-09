Events Email Briefings
European leftist parties surge in popularity over anti-war sentiment

Mar 9, 2026, 10:12am EDT
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Yves Herman/Reuters

Left-wing parties across Europe are seeing surging popularity, and many may benefit further from hardening opposition on the continent to the war in Iran.

Germany’s Green Party won a key election in the country’s industrial heartland, a major setback for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose popularity has been hit by flatlining growth, while Britain’s Greens recently won a special election in Manchester last month, pushing the governing Labour Party to third place.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez — a socialist who has framed the Iran conflict as a threat to the cost of living in his country — is riding high on his “no to war” slogan despite US President Donald Trump threatening to sever economic ties, Euractiv reported.

