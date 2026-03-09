Aramco to face investor scrutiny over its ability to deliver crude

Saudi Aramco will report its 2025 earnings tomorrow, but the focus will be on how the company balances soaring oil prices against unprecedented challenges to getting its crude to customers after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

When Aramco’s facilities were hit in 2019, knocking out half of the kingdom’s export capacity, the company boasted that it never missed a shipment to international customers. It may be more difficult to keep that hard-won reputation for reliability during the current crisis, which will test whether years of resiliency planning mean Aramco can capitalize on soaring oil prices, or miss out. Some analysts say it will be the latter.

“It seems unlikely that Middle Eastern producers will be able to take full advantage of the higher commodity prices in the near term,” because they will be unable to get their oil to market, JPMorgan said in a note.