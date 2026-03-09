Analysts warn of Iran war’s lasting geoeconomic impacts

Regardless of Monday’s oil price retreat, the war in the Middle East will have lasting impacts on markets and global economics, analysts said.

The conflict threatens to ripple through global bond markets, which in turn can have political ramifications, the Financial Times’ global business columnist argued: “This war and this market story will be with us for some time.” Wall Street’s relatively muted reaction so far may be rooted in the long-standing notion of “US exceptionalism,” but the crisis will test that optimism, a financial journalist argued.

The disruption, a Kpler analyst said, could “reshape global oil flows and test the resilience of the international energy system in ways not seen for decades.”