Witty hired as White House photographer

The White House has hired Patrick Witty, an accomplished Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer who left his role at National Geographic in 2017 after allegations of misconduct, Semafor has learned. Witty, who had also worked with The New York Times, Time and Wired, abruptly left National Geographic after it launched an investigation into him over allegations of misconduct, including making inappropriate advances towards female coworkers, Vox reported. Witty denied many of the allegations at the time, but apologized. He now writes the Substack Field of View about photography and has amassed a large following on Instagram, where he shares his own photographs and other iconic political images, as well as essays and commentary about them. Witty did not respond to requests for comment, and the White House declined to comment.