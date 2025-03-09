South Korean president released ahead of expected impeachment ruling

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from jail Saturday, deepening the country’s political crisis ahead of an expected court ruling this week on whether to formally remove Yoon from office or reinstate him.

Speaking to supporters after his release, Yoon cast his legal battles as “a resolute standoff against those who want to usurp power by illegal means.”

Yoon, the first Korean president to be detained while in office, is also facing criminal charges over his botched martial law declaration last year, which has “opened a chasm” in the country, Yonhap wrote.

AD

More than 12,000 police are set to deploy in Seoul ahead of this week’s anticipated impeachment decision, The Korea Herald reported, as authorities braced for mass protests.