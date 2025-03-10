Meta braces for ex-Facebook employee’s tell-all book

Meta is trying to prebunk the claims made by an ex-Facebook employee in what has been described as an explosive insider account. A document from the company first shared with Semafor runs through various details from Careless People, a new memoir by Sarah Wynn Williams, a former director of public policy at Facebook.

\The company is pushing back particularly hard on descriptions of its efforts to woo users in China and Myanmar, and the concessions the company considered as it attempted to operate abroad. The Meta document lays out how many of the details in the book were reported in The New York Times, Wired, and other business outlets.

The company has been aggressively campaigning against the book all week. It shared information earlier this week with media writers Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter, sent a letter to the book’s publisher, and dispatched spokespeople Andy Stone and Frances Brennan to criticize the book and its claims on X.