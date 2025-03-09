Syria’s new leaders call for peace after deadly clashes

Syria’s interim leader called for peace Sunday after hundreds were allegedly killed in the worst violence the country has seen since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Loyalists of the deposed president have clashed in recent days with government-affiliated fighters near the Mediterranean coast, the home of Syria’s minority Alawite community. The fighting presents a major test for the new government as it tries to unite a diverse and deeply divided country after more than 13 years of civil war.

The outbreak could make Kurdish-led forces in Syria more reluctant to disarm, and weaken Western and regional support for Damascus, Al-Monitor wrote: “The political transition in Syria is at the knife’s edge of collapse because of mistrust between armed and organized minority communities that do not trust the [new] regime,” one expert said