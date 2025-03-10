Barry Diller backs Andrew Cuomo’s mayoral bid

Media mogul and Democratic donor Barry Diller is backing Andrew Cuomo for New York City mayor.

Diller told IAC staff at an off-the-record meeting on Thursday he was grateful to the former New York governor’s help in building the city’s Little Island public park. “I owe him gratitude for that, so I am supporting him,” he said, according to a recording shared with Semafor. “I think he’d be a very good mayor of New York. I don’t think (current mayor Eric) Adams will or should survive” politically.

Diller also had scathing words for Democrats in Washington, citing their “pathetic and unfortunate” reaction to President Donald Trump’s address to the joint houses of Congress last week. “The Democratic Party is in complete disarray, there’s no leadership,” he said, adding that “these things have to get worse before they get better.”