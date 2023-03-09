What is ASML, the globally-important chip company you've probably never heard of?

The Netherlands has become the latest country to say it will place controls on the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China in a move that will have repercussions for Dutch tech giant ASML, the world leader in making microchip-building machines.

Countries rely on these advanced microchips — used in everything from smartphones to military equipment — and as a result in ASML's technology in producing them.

Here’s what you need to know about ASML, a critical part of the chipmaking sector that many may not have heard of: