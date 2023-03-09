UN watchdog slams countries for legalizing cannabis

"The expanding cannabis industry is marketing cannabis-related products to appeal to young people and this is a major cause for concern as is the way the harms associated with using high-potency cannabis products are being played down," said Jagjit Pavadia, president of the International Narcotics Control Board.

The report said there were many unanswered questions about the longterm consequences of legalization, but pointed to data from countries with legal markets such as Canada, Uruguay, and some states in the U.S. to show that legalization had failed to address problems like increased consumption rates, criminalizing users, illicit markets, and organized crime.

The agency expressed increasing concern for recreational drug use by minors. The report cited data from the 2020 U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health which found that more than 14% of teens between the ages of 12 and 17 used cannabis in states where cannabis is legalized, compared to about 12% of teens in states where it is illegal. The report suggests that this is because of decreased perception of risk, particularly as products like edibles and vapes are marketed for younger people.