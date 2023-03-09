Some VC firms are urging founders to pull money from troubled Silicon Valley Bank

Some tech industry founders got emails from their venture-capital investors on Thursday urging them to move their money out of Silicon Valley Bank, according to people familiar with the matter, adding pressure to the already troubled firm.

Some entrepreneurs and venture funds themselves have already done so, opening new accounts on Thursday at other firms, including First Republic and Brex, to transfer money out of SVB, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Semafor.

Silicon Valley Bank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lender, a pioneer in the startup banking industry, forecast a higher-than-expected, double-digit percentage decline in deposits for its 2023 fiscal year and lost $1.8 billion in a firesale of $21 billion of bonds, which it had purchased just before rising interest rates made them less valuable. Yesterday it announced it would try to raise $1.75 billion in fresh cash, with a $500 million anchor commitment from investment firm General Atlantic, and on Thursday Moody’s downgraded its credit rating.

Banks rely on deposits to fund their loans and other securities. Lost deposits need to be offset, typically by new borrowing or by raising cash from stockholders (which SVB is now doing) or by selling assets (which it has also done). The bank is limited from selling the bulk of its problematic bonds because doing so would trigger accounting rules that could exacerbate the loss.

On Thursday, SVB CEO Gregory Becker told clients on a conference call not to worry, according to a person familiar with the matter. The call was earlier reported by The Information.

Some of the bank’s clients may have restrictions, tied to loans, on how much money they can withdraw, one venture capitalist said.

Silicon Valley Bank offers loans to startups that help them continue doing business without having to raise additional funds by selling shares. This lending has become a big business for SVB, inviting competition from larger players like JP Morgan in recent years.

SVB also offers low interest loans and mortgages to entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, helping it bolster its reputation in the tech industry.