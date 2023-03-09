Several killed in shooting at German church, police say

Several people have been killed and others seriously injured in a shooting at a church in the German city of Hamburg, police said Thursday.

Authorities in the northern German city said on Twitter that a large police operation was ongoing at the church in the northern Groß Borstel district. They did not provide details on the number of victims or on the status of the suspect.

Police said there were no immediate details on the motive behind the shooting.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were killed and at least eight others injured. The shooting reportedly took place in a Jehovah's Witness church.