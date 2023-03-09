noscript
J.D. Capelouto
Mar 9, 2023, 5:39pm EST
Europe

Several killed in shooting at German church, police say

Police secures the area after at least six people are dead and several more injured in a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, Germany, March 9, 2023.
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Title icon

The News

Several people have been killed and others seriously injured in a shooting at a church in the German city of Hamburg, police said Thursday.

Authorities in the northern German city said on Twitter that a large police operation was ongoing at the church in the northern Groß Borstel district. They did not provide details on the number of victims or on the status of the suspect.

Police said there were no immediate details on the motive behind the shooting.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were killed and at least eight others injured. The shooting reportedly took place in a Jehovah's Witness church.

