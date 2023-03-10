Politico fights for its Washington turf as editor departs

I worked for Linzer for several months together at Politico after she arrived in April to replace Carrie Budoff Brown and before I left for Semafor in October. I found her to be charming and full of ideas, and she injected immediate energy (and anxiety) into the newsroom and reeled in some big-name talent.

But her role also proved divisive. In a series of internal emails on Thursday, Politico acknowledged that Linzer, who had previously been managing editor for politics at NBC News and MSNBC, and editor in chief Matt Kaminski had differences of editorial opinion that were leading to friction within the newsroom. Additionally, two sources said Linzer arrived expecting to replace Kaminski. It became immediately apparent that the company had different ideas about succession. According to two people familiar with the situation, Linzer began discussing resigning with Politico executives last October, after less than six months.

Her position at Politico was also becoming increasingly uncomfortable as complaints about her leadership were becoming public. Earlier this month, the Daily Beast reported a recent incident in which she brought a reporter to tears. Another Politico employee told Semafor that Linzer was also the subject of at least two complaints to the company from editors. (Linzer declined to comment on the claim.) Other publications smelled blood in the water: Reporters from the Daily Beast and Vanity Fair had begun calling around for stories focused on the executive editor and her polarizing leadership style.

But while Linzer’s departure may have had more to do with personality clashes than strategy, her hurried exit is also an indication of the growing pressure on Politico is under to find a winning formula in an increasingly crowded D.C. landscape and a new owner with its own priorities for growth.

Earlier this year, Politico executives ordered a review of the publication’s coverage of the race for the House Speakership. Members of both the business and editorial side of Politico participated in the review, which reflected negatively on Politico and determined that it had been beaten at various junctures by Punchbowl News.

Some Politico higher-ups conceded privately to Semafor that Punchbowl has taken a bite out of Politico’s business by becoming the first-read among Hill insiders for whom they had long been seen as the dominant player.

Linzer’s departure comes amid major changes to Axel’s business, and the importance of Politico in its US future. The company announced last month that it plans to open a New York office that will serve as its American headquarters, with Politico serving as its flagship US publication. Chief Executive Mathias Döpfner said Axel Springer plans to continue to expand in America, which includes Politico’s push to dominate news in California.

But there are some ominous signs. Axel Springer is phasing out print editions at several of its European newspapers, where there will also be buyouts and layoffs. As Semafor first reported, Insider, Axel’s first entry into the American media market, ordered a complete overhaul of its newsroom last fall, a move intended to encourage some employees to find new jobs. And just minutes before Politico announced Linzer’s departure on Wednesday, Morning Brew announced the second round of major layoffs in months.

Linzer and Politico executives declined to comment for this article.