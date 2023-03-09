6 surprising ways history could be made at the Oscars this year

Despite the Oscars' 95-year history, there are still a lot of "firsts" to be celebrated.

Many are watching, for example, to see if Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh will become the first Southeast Asian woman to win Best Actress, or whether Angela Bassett could become the first person to win an Oscar for playing a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Action Network, a sports betting site, tallied over 50 additional ways history could be made across over a dozen categories at Sunday's awards show.

Here are some of the more unusual potentially record-breaking moments to watch out for at the Academy Awards.