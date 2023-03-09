Mitch McConnell suffered a concussion after tripping at dinner

U.S. Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell suffered a concussion when he tripped and fell at a dinner Wednesday evening and is expected to remain in the hospital "for a few days of observation and treatment," his office said Thursday.

"The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.” spokesman David Popp said in a statement.

The Senate minority leader was hospitalized after falling at a private dinner Wednesday.

Just the day before, he made headlines for criticizing Fox News host Tucker Carlson's depiction of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. McConnell said he agreed with a letter written Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, who slammed Carlson for showing an "offensive and misleading" representation of what happened that day.

Now one of the most powerful lawmakers in Washington, McConnell has been in the Senate since 1985. He's the longest-serving Republican Senate leader and longest-serving senator from Kentucky in history.