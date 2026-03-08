Events Email Briefings
Trump says Cuba is ‘at the end of the line’

Mar 8, 2026, 6:15pm EDT
The National Capitol of Cuba
Norlys Perez/Reuters

Cuba is “at the end of the line” given its dire economic situation, US President Donald Trump warned Saturday, signaling imminent action against Havana.

The Caribbean nation has experienced severe fuel shortages, upending daily life on the island, after the US blockaded Venezuelan oil shipments.

We have returned to the Stone Age,” one Cuban man told CNN during a recent blackout.

Trump made the latest comments to a group of Latin American leaders, pointing to his strategy of asserting US dominance over the Western Hemisphere.

The Cuban government has signaled openness to a deal with Washington, including alignment with Trump’s security doctrine, but the US likely sees this as insufficient and wants something closer to full regime change, El País wrote.

Cuba GDP change
J.D. Capelouto
