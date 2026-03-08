Russia looks for benefits from extended Iran war

Russia hopes to reap the benefits of an extended Middle East war, even as the conflict imperils one of its allies.

Moscow is profiting from a spike in oil prices, and the Kremlin bets a windfall from prolonged hostilities could help boost its coffers to pay for military operations in Ukraine and plug a budget deficit, The Associated Press wrote.

India, China, and Turkey could increase purchases of Russian crude. Russia also hopes the war pulls attention away from Ukraine and depletes Western arsenals.

A weakened Iran wouldn’t dramatically dent Vladimir Putin’s authority at home or abroad, analysts said. Iran has always been “something of a strategic frenemy” to Russia, one expert said, and the war could make Tehran a more amenable partner.