Ex-rapper is on course to lead Nepal as prime minister

Mar 8, 2026, 6:25pm EDT
Post
Balendra Shah
Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A former rapper who played a leading role in the Gen Z protests that toppled Nepal’s political old guard is on track to become the country’s next prime minister.

Balendra Shah and his Rastriya Swatantra Party are poised to secure the biggest landslide in Nepal’s modern electoral history following Thursday’s election.

Shah rose to fame after the youth-led protests, sparked by a social media ban, rocked the country last year. The unrest was part of a global wave of protests led by young people fed up with corruption and rising costs.

But to actually drive change, Shah will have to make the kind of political deals for which he “has so far shown sneering distaste,” The New York Times wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
