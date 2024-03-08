rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Karina Tsui
Karina Tsui
Mar 8, 2024, 3:06pm EST
politicsMiddle East

Turkey’s Erdogan says upcoming local elections will be his last

REUTERS/Murad Sezer
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Principals: What the White House is reading. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country’s upcoming local elections on March 31 would be his last, Reuters reported Friday, suggesting a possible end to the strongman leader’s more than two decades in power.

“This is a final for me, under the mandate given by the law this is my last election,” Erdogan said, Reuters cited the state-run news agency Anadolu as saying.

Erdogan, long regarded as Turkey’s most successful politician, has won more than a dozen elections since 2002. He was most recently re-elected for a five-year term in May 2023.

AD

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

Semafor Logo
AD