Why Sudan’s war could trigger ‘the world’s largest hunger crisis’

The United Nations World Food Programme chief has warned that the escalating war in Sudan risks creating “the world’s largest hunger crisis,” as aid agencies struggle to reach civilians trapped by fighting.

More than 25 million people across Sudan and its neighbors South Sudan and Chad — where many Sudanese have fled — are “trapped in a cycle of food insecurity” since conflict erupted last April between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).