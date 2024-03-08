‘No evidence of aliens,’ Pentagon tells a disbelieving public

A new report from the Pentagon found no evidence of alien spacecraft — or that the government has covered up evidence of such technology.

The Department of Defense said it went into the congressionally mandated inquiry with an open mind, but simply found nothing indicating the existence of extraterrestrials or secret programs about them.

“All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification,” a DoD spokesperson said in a statement.

Many reports of so-called Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena remain unresolved, but the government took pains to tell the public these sightings are not alien spacecraft, something it has been reluctant to say overtly in the past.