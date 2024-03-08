Hong Kong proposes life sentence for treason under new security law

The Hong Kong government revealed a full draft of its new security law Friday, which would see tougher punishments — including possible life imprisonment — for those convicted of crimes including “treason” and cooperating with “external forces.”

The law, seen as an expansion of Beijing’s crackdown on political dissent in the semi-autonomous region, also targets offenses such as insurrection, espionage, and the stealing of state secrets — which Chinese officials deem as loopholes in Hong Kong’s existing national security law.

The government last attempted to pass the bill — also known as Article 23 — more than two decades ago, sparking huge protests that forced the city’s leaders to shelve the legislation.

Now, with almost all of Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers behind bars or self-exiled, the legislation is expected to easily pass through parliament in the next few weeks.

The U.S. State Department said last month that the law undermines the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ framework — a governance formula put in place after the city’s handover to Beijing in 1997, which guarantees special rights and freedoms to Hong Kong citizens.

“We are particularly concerned by Hong Kong authorities’ proposal to adopt broad and vague definitions of ‘state secrets’ and ‘external interference’ that could be used to eliminate dissent through the fear of arrest and detention,” the State Department said.