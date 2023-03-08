Women still earn about 20% less than men. A look at the gender pay gap in four regions

Women have historically earned less than their male counterparts for equal work. While that gap has closed somewhat in recent years, women globally earn on average 20 percent less than men.

In the U.S., there has been little change in the gender pay gap over the past 20 years. According to Pew Research Center, the gap is narrowing among younger workers, but women still earn on average 82% of what men earn.

Here's a look at the gender pay gap around the world.