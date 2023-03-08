Mexico’s army spied on journalists and an activist, hacked classified documents show

Mexico’s Ministry of Defense used Pegasus, the powerful spying software, at least five times to gain access to mobile phone data and conversations between Raymundo Ramos, a human rights activist investigating a 2020 massacre at the hands of troops, and three journalists, Aristegui Noticias reported.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s had asserted that such surveillance would be “illegal” during his administration.

Despite being a critic of the previous government's reliance on the military for policing duties, the role — and budget — of Mexico’s armed forces has surged during Lopez Obrador’s presidency.

Military personnel are now assigned tasks that range from building airport runways and train tracks, to running the country’s ports and delivering welfare programs.