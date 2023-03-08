noscript
Jenna Moon
Mar 8, 2023, 8:56am EST

In pictures: Holi celebrations from around the world

A man attends Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
The Scene

People around the world are celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi, marking the beginning of spring. Also known as the Festival of Colors, the celebrations take place over the course of one day and night, following the Hindu lunar calendar.

Here are some standout photos from this year's festivities.

#1: A portrait of a man at a Holi event in Mumbai

A man attends Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

#2: A woman smiles at a Holi celebration at the University of Dhaka in Bangladesh

A girl smiles during the celebration of Holi at the Art Department of the University of Dhaka in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

#3: People on social media shared their snaps of the festivities

#4: Hindu priests fire color smoke guns in Gujarat

Hindu priests use colour smoke guns to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, at a temple premises in Salangpur, in the western state of Gujarat, India, March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave
REUTERS/Amit Dave

#5: Holi is celebrated around the world, including in Fiji

#6: Columns of purple smoke rise over a temple in Gujarat

Hindu devotees daubed in colour celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, at a temple premises in Salangpur, in the western state of Gujarat, India, March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave
REUTERS/Amit Dave

#7: Indian and U.S. government officials took part in the celebrations in New Delhi

#8: Women are seen behind falling confetti and flowers in Uttar Pradesh

Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

#9: An educator shared her experience of celebrating Holi, or Phagwah, in Guyana

