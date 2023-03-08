In pictures: Holi celebrations from around the world

People around the world are celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi, marking the beginning of spring. Also known as the Festival of Colors, the celebrations take place over the course of one day and night, following the Hindu lunar calendar.

Here are some standout photos from this year's festivities.

#1: A portrait of a man at a Holi event in Mumbai

REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

#2: A woman smiles at a Holi celebration at the University of Dhaka in Bangladesh

REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

#3: People on social media shared their snaps of the festivities

#4: Hindu priests fire color smoke guns in Gujarat

REUTERS/Amit Dave

#5: Holi is celebrated around the world, including in Fiji

#6: Columns of purple smoke rise over a temple in Gujarat

REUTERS/Amit Dave

#7: Indian and U.S. government officials took part in the celebrations in New Delhi

#8: Women are seen behind falling confetti and flowers in Uttar Pradesh

REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

#9: An educator shared her experience of celebrating Holi, or Phagwah, in Guyana