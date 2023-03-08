Why are thousands protesting outside Georgia's parliament?

Thousands of Georgians surrounded the country's parliament in the capital of Tbilisi and clashed with police Wednesday, marking the second day of dramatic protests demanding the government reject a controversial "foreign agent" bill that critics say will curtail freedom of speech and impede relations with the West.

Peaceful at first, the protests eventually turned violent, with protesters tearing down barricades surrounding the Georgian Parliament and flinging fireworks at police. Authorities responded with water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets.

At least 66 people were arrested on Wednesday, and 50 police officers were injured, government officials said. While the number of injured protesters remains unclear, unverified videos appear to show emergency rooms filled with wounded people.

Here's a look at the bill in question, and why it's gotten so much criticism from Georgians, human rights groups, and European leaders.