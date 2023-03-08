Ex-FBI officials lay out security demands for companies to get billions in chips funding

A group of former FBI agents, intelligence analysts, and military officials is calling on the White House to add new security requirements for companies seeking part of $50 billion in new funding to bolster the U.S. chips industry.

In a letter sent to White House officials on Tuesday, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the authors said their aim is to prevent hackers and U.S. adversaries from adding backdoors into the tiny devices that power everything from fighter jets to power windows. And they want some of the $11 billion for research and development in the CHIPS Act to be allocated to studying new, cutting-edge semiconductor security.

“Like other consumer protections, such as seatbelts in cars and labels on foods, the government can establish guidelines that industry must follow to keep our citizens safe,“ they wrote in the letter reviewed by Semafor. “If a bad actor hijacks a chip, there is no software that can stop them.”

The authors of the letter include Michael Lumpkin, former acting under secretary of defense for policy, and Leo Taddeo, a former senior FBI official who is now CEO of cybersecurity firm Appgate, as well as Peter Levin, the former Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and is now CEO of Amida Technology Solutions.

While semiconductor manufacturers already implement security features and controls that track every step of development, the letter’s authors say the U.S. should create a certification process by 2026 to ensure chips used in critical infrastructure and national security are hardened against attacks.