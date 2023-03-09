Authoritarian governments are dangerous but not "unbeatable," a new report says

The report suggested that the global crackdown on freedom of expression has contributed the most to a democratic setback.

“It is disheartening to see given how fundamental that right is to democracy,” said Adrian Shahbaz, Vice President of Research and Analysis at Freedom House. Shahbaz added that social media and surveillance technology have increasingly contributed to the decline over the years.

The war in Ukraine has led to widespread human rights atrocities, but Shahbaz said that as long as "brave Ukrainians" fight back and the country has the support of the U.S. and NATO allies, then authoritarian governments like Russia may be beatable.

Similarly in China and Iran, nationwide anti-government protests have exposed the countries' vulnerabilities. These protests, coupled with the rollback of COVID restrictions and more competitive elections, offer hope that the recession of freedoms in the past 17 years "may be turning a corner," the report said.

“The demand for freedom is enduring, but we can’t take democratization for granted,” Shahbaz said.