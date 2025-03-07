UK modern slavery cases hit record high amid global crisis

Modern slavery is at an all-time high in the UK, official statistics showed this week, with more than 19,000 victims referred to authorities in 2024, almost a third of them children.

The real number of victims in the UK could be closer to 130,000, NGO Anti-Slavery International suggested. Many of those exploited work in drug or sex trades, car washes, nail salons, or the social care sector, Reuters reported.

Modern slavery — which includes both forced labor and forced marriage — has been rising globally owing to a rise in conflict, migration, and the climate crisis, with more than 50 million estimated victims across the world.