Coastal violence in Syria kills dozenss in test for new rulers

Violent clashes between Syrian security forces and supporters of deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad killed more than 70 people and wounded dozens overnight Thursday, in an indication of the challenges facing interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa as he seeks to unify the battered country.

Fighting broke out in Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartous, traditional strongholds of Assad and the Alawite minority Shiite sect he belongs to, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The government has since imposed curfews in both cities.

The clashes mark the worst violence in Syria since rebels toppled Assad in early December and installed an transitional Islamist government led by former al-Qaeda member al-Sharaa.