Trump says ‘strongly considering’ fresh sanctions on Russia after aerial attack

US President Donald Trump said he is “strongly considering” new sanctions and tariffs on Russia, following a massive barrage of missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure overnight.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.,” Trump wrote on X.

Ukraine’s state-run energy company Naftogaz reported no casualties from the assault but confirmed its gas production facilities had been damaged, saying in a statement it was ”taking all the necessary steps to restore operations.” Kyiv deployed French Mirage fighter jets for the first time to repel the Russian attack.

The strikes came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that US and Ukrainian officials would meet for talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday following a crisis summit of EU leaders: ”Ukrainian and American teams have resumed work, and we hope that next week we will have a meaningful meeting,” he wrote on X.