Pope Francis speaks from hospital as prognosis uncertain

The Pope released an audio message to his supporters, the first time his voice has been heard publicly since he was hospitalized with pneumonia in both lungs three weeks ago. Francis, 88, offered thanks and blessings in what CNN called a “breathless” voice. The Vatican said his prognosis was uncertain, but that he had not suffered respiratory failure since Monday and was engaged in work.

Pope Francis has proven a divisive future – he has restricted the use of Latin in Mass and expressed support for civil partnerships and blessings for LGBTQ+ couples, angering traditionalists. He is yet to change Catholic doctrine on marriage or sexuality, however.