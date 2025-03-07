Mexico reviews China import tariffs

Mexico said it would review tariffs on Chinese imports following pressure from the US, which sees the country as a backdoor for China-made goods.

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s announcement came after US President Donald Trump announced tariff reprieves for Mexico following an “excellent” call in which he called for a “Fortress North America” against Chinese goods.

Sheinbaum’s handling of Trump has won praise at home, boosting her approval rating above 80%. Mexico stands to lose more from an acrimonious relationship with its northern neighbour – tariffs could wipe as much as 2% off the country’s GDP. But Sheinbaum’s popularity and her party’s controversial judicial reforms put her in a strong position to handle the tariff crisis. “Is it hyperbole to say Sheinbaum is the most powerful woman on Earth right now?” a Bloomberg columnist asked.