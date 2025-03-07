Canada’s Liberals to select new prime minister as ‘Trump bump’ boosts party

Canada is set to get a new prime minister on Sunday, when the ruling Liberal party will select a successor to Justin Trudeau, who resigned in January.

The new prime minister will also lead the party into a general election later this year. The government is required to call elections by Oct. 25, but speculation persists that the Liberals could announce an early snap poll as early as next week.

The frontrunner is Mark Carney, the one-time head of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, while former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is also a prominent candidate.