Africa’s creative economy seeks more investors

Africa’s creative economy may be small by global standards, but it is thriving, prompting renewed efforts to draw investment.

Netflix invested nearly $200 million in key African markets between 2016 and 2022, the planned takeover of South African broadcaster Multichoice by French TV group Canal+ shows the commercial appeal of viewers in the continent’s most industrialized economy, and African artists have grown in popularity on Spotify. A growing number of organizations are trying to accelerate that expansion by luring international investors into sectors spanning from sports, music, and entertainment to fashion and film.

Valued at nearly $59 billion, Africa’s creative economy represents less than 3% of the $2 trillion global industry. In October Afreximbank, a pan-African financial institution, announced that it would increase its funding to the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) program from $1 billion to $2 billion for the next three years. In another move to accelerate growth in the sector, last week the African Business Angel Network (ABAN) unveiled an investor network targeting sports and creative startups on the continent. “Africa’s sports and creative industries have the potential to be economic giants, but they need capital that understands their unique value,” said ABAN CEO Fadilah Tchoumba.

In recent months the pan-African tech incubator CcHUB has launched hubs in Lagos and Nairobi aimed at enabling access to grant-funding and facilities for creators including podcasters, TV producers, and filmmakers. Joy Ujenyu, program manager at CcHub’s Creative Economy Practice, told Semafor that the growing global popularity of African cultural exports — such as Nollywood films and Afrobeats music — offered hard “evidence” to investors of the potential of the African creative economy.

“As output improves, there is going to be an improved investor risk appetite,” she said.