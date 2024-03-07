Youngest-ever Republican woman senator to give party’s SOTU rebuttal

Republicans have tapped a freshman senator from Alabama to deliver the rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Thursday, hoping to introduce the rising GOP star to a national audience.

Sen. Katie Britt, 42, is an outspoken critic of the Biden administration mooted by some as a possible pick for vice president on former President Donald Trump’s ticket. Ahead of the speech, she called Biden “out of touch and off the pace.”

“The Republican Party is the party of hard-working parents and families, and I’m looking forward to putting this critical perspective front and center,” Britt said in a statement. “There is no doubt that President Biden’s failed presidency has made America weaker and more vulnerable at every turn.”