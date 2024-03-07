Sweden officially joins NATO

Sweden officially joined NATO on Thursday, ending an almost two-year long process delayed by internal divisions within the alliance, in a move that shores up the bloc’s military power in the Baltic region.

Sweden maintained a policy of neutrality since the early 19th century, but after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the country quickly changed tack. In 2023 Swedish lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to join the alliance, signing off on the country’s application in a 269-37 vote.

While Sweden initially hoped to join the alliance rapidly alongside Finland, this timetable was derailed by Turkey and Hungary, who dragged the process out until the Hungarian Parliament finally ratified Sweden’s bid at the end of February.

Sweden entering NATO “is going to substantially increase the bang for buck in defence and deterrence in northern Europe,” the former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt told the Financial Times.